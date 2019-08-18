State Police looking for suspect after possible abduction attempt in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are reminding residents to always be aware of your surroundings after a possible attempted abduction in Sunderland.

Sunderland Police told 22News, state police received a call from a woman who was jogging in the area of River Road with her dog around 9:00 Sunday morning.

The woman reported that while she was running, a brown-ish SUV stopped and a man and told her to “get in.”

She reported that the man got out of the SUV and began walking toward her. She started running and yelling “NO” at the man.

Police said the man was described as an older, dark-skinned white man with very short hair.

The SUV was last seen going south on Rt. 47, River Road in Sunderland.

Police are asking anyone with information, and anyone who might have home video surveillance who lives on Rt. 47 to contact police.