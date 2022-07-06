NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A State Police trainee accidentally shot himself during a training exercise this morning, a spokesperson for the agency said.

A spokesperson for the agency said the trainee suffered a “non-life-threatening injury” after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree. The trainee was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital after being treated by academy medical staff.

The incident will be investigated by the state police Division of Standards and Training.