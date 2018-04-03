State Police Troopers could lose part of their pensions in wake of overtime scandal

Nineteen State Police Troopers allegedly put in for overtime they did not work. Now, we enter the penalty phase.

The discovery of corruption led to Gov. Charlie Baker announcing that he’s closing Troop E on the MassPike.

He’s also putting in place body cameras by the end of the year and GPS trackers on all State Police vehicles, something he hopes will improve public trust.

“When something gets that corrupt, you have to take severe action,” Westfield resident Howard Carney said. “I don’t think we have ever had anything quite like this. I don’t know what they were thinking of. Greed.”

Chandra Allard of the Office of Treasurer and Receiver General told 22News those troopers could have their retirement pension stripped if they are criminally convicted. But the state is not allowed to withhold their pension based on only charges.

If the troopers did lose their pensions, it would only be the part funded by public money; they would still get to keep what they contributed themselves.