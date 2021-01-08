$1.5M awarded for test capacity projects

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Getty

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration on Friday announced awards totaling more than $1.5 million, through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center’s Accelerating Coronavirus Testing Solutions program, to four projects focused on increasing COVID-19 test capacity.

The awardees are Kephera Diagnostics, of Framingham, Wellesley’s Virex Health, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the projects will “provide alternatives to current testing stopgaps, expand testing locations and provide further validation of tests already available.”

She said the ACTS program will support projects focused on the “core areas” of accelerating development of simpler, faster, at-home, and point-of-care tests and identifying new solutions for existing supply chain bottlenecks.

“We need as many tools as possible to win this fight and remain committed to providing the resources necessary to expand access and capacity for testing as we continue to work toward recovery,” Polito said.

