1 million COVID-19 cases now reported in Massachusetts

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has now reached a grim milestone after the holiday weekend, one million COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 12,983 new COVID-19 cases, moving us closer to one million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, 9,228 cases were reported, bring the total cases to 1,002,266.

Back in February of 2020, Massachusetts began to see COVID-19 cases pop up in Boston and the Berkshires. State leaders took immediate action to control the spread of the virus by shutting certain businesses down and mandating indoor mask wearing.

While the holiday season last year was very different than the one we experienced this year, state leaders are still dealing with a surge in cases after the holiday. To help alleviate some of the stress on the state’s healthcare system, 300 National Guard members will be helping with hospital transportation, food service and security.

Where state leaders are hoping to improve is testing. Long lines continue to be an issue at testing sites across the state and at home tests are still extremely hard to find.

Thankfully, our hospitalizations are down from where they were last year and that’s something state leaders thank the vaccine for.