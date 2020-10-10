106 student COVID-19 cases reported to Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 100 Massachusetts public school students and more than 50 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, according to data published by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education based on local-level reporting to the state.

The 106 student cases and 57 staff cases logged across school districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools in the week from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 are up from the 63 student and 34 staff cases reported the previous week.

Haverhill had the most student cases, with eight, followed by five each in Burlington and Hudson. The highest number of staff cases was the six reported in Milton, which also reported two student cases.

Case information is not reported for students who are learning in a fully remote model, or for staff who have not been in district buildings seven days prior to their positive result.

