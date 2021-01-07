1,213 fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 141,108 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, according to the state’s latest vaccine data update.

That’s a 14 percent increase over the previous week, according to the report, and includes the first 1,213 second doses issued in the state, to people who are now fully vaccinated.

Of the total doses administered, 111,983 were in hospital settings and 16,283 were in long-term care through a federal pharmacy partnership.

The state has so far received a cumulative 328,000 doses, including 140,400 Pfizer vaccines and 187,600 Moderna vaccines.