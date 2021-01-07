1,213 fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 141,108 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, according to the state’s latest vaccine data update.
That’s a 14 percent increase over the previous week, according to the report, and includes the first 1,213 second doses issued in the state, to people who are now fully vaccinated.
Of the total doses administered, 111,983 were in hospital settings and 16,283 were in long-term care through a federal pharmacy partnership.
The state has so far received a cumulative 328,000 doses, including 140,400 Pfizer vaccines and 187,600 Moderna vaccines.