15 Boston schools to graduate at Fenway

BOSTON (SHNS) – As school districts plan for socially distanced graduations, the Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that Fenway Park will serve as the venue for 15 Boston Public Schools commencement ceremonies.

The Red Sox said they offered the park to all 38 graduating high school classes, and some schools had already secured other venues.

“When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help,” Sam Kennedy, the team’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner. After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements.”

The Fenway graduations will run from June 7 through June 21, with students and families filling the bleacher seats for up to four ceremonies per day.

Ceremonies scheduled for game days will take place in the morning to allow enough time to get the park ready for the evening matchups, according to Red Sox officials.

State guidance this year allows for indoor and outdoor graduation ceremonies, with six-foot spacing between groups and adherence to the capacity restrictions for the chosen venue.