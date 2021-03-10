19,000 J&J shots flowing to community health centers

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts will receive 19,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week in a shift from earlier federal predictions that the state would get only a single batch until April.

The new doses will be shipped directly to some community health centers in the Bay State, which will use them to vaccinate populations with less vaccine access or who are more difficult to reach.

Shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson for its single-dose vaccine, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state would receive an initial batch of thousands of doses and then a “pause” for several weeks.

“This is a bit of a change from that,” he said Wednesday about the latest projection. “But again, it’s fairly small numbers, and we’re looking forward to seeing the big numbers that J&J has committed to get delivered in the commonwealth at some point in the not-too-distant future.”