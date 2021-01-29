20,000 additional vaccine doses may not be enough for Massachusetts

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Commonwealth received 20,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. But is that’s enough to meet a new surge in demand for the shot?

The answer to that right now, is no.

However, it is a good start and one that Governor Charlie Baker is hoping to see ramp up over the next few weeks. With the Biden administration now in charge of vaccine distribution, states across the country are seeing larger weekly shipments.

Typically, the Commonwealth receives 80,000 doses per week, a number that jumped to 100,000 doses this week.

“Remember, if we had enough vaccine to give everybody the vaccine they were looking for, that would be a fairly easy distribution process,” Baker said on Thursday.

The governor decided to set up distribution sites faster than the state was receiving vaccines. He even warned that those sites could remain empty for a little while as the supply chain catches up.

Baker is hoping that as the feds buy more vaccines they will be able to give states a heads-up on how many doses are headed their way and that’s information that could help with some of our appointment scheduling issues.