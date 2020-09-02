2020’s Latest Twist: Town Meetings in September

BOSTON (SHNS) – Most local Town Meetings that had been postponed earlier in the year due to the pandemic are set to take place this month, a step that a state official on Wednesday described as essential to ensuring implementation of annual budgets amid an uncertain economic landscape.

Under a relief bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed in April, municipalities were relieved from the usual deadlines surrounding Town Meetings — where yearly spending plans receive approval — and were given latitude to more easily use reserves in fiscal year 2021 budgets.

During a Wednesday meeting of the Municipal Finance Oversight Board, member Mary Jane Handy said a majority of communities that still have not done so will convene Town Meetings in September.

“All we’ve seen and all we’ve heard is that in September, the brunt of the communities are having Town Meetings,” Handy said. “However, there might be a few stragglers going through for October. This is good news: budgets are being finally passed.”

The pandemic spawned an economic crisis as businesses, many of whom were forced to close physical operations to limit public health risks, laid off workers and as state and local governments saw tax revenues plummet.

Many communities are starting the budget-related process of setting their tax rates for fiscal year 2021, Handy said, now that they have clarity, due to a late July announcement from state officials, that local aid amounts will be held level in fiscal year 2021.

State government plans to get by on an interim budget for the first four months of fiscal 2021, and House and Senate Democrats have yet to even unveil a spending plan to cover the rest of the fiscal year.

Neither Handy nor other board members explicitly outlined a big-picture financial outlook for municipalities during Wednesday’s meeting, but leaders of two cities that came before the board seeking use of the state’s credit rating for bonds — Lynn and New Bedford — expressed some cautious optimism about their footing.

Lynn approved an annual budget in mid-July, and while the city implemented a hiring freeze for any vacant positions, it was able to avoid layoffs, officials said.

“We really worked hard the past six or seven months with the CFO and the finance team here in the city to identify — we were very conservative — the depths of the challenges we face and the state faces,” Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee told the board.

Financial numbers in the most recent quarter were “stronger than we anticipated,” McGee said.

New Bedford produced a balanced budget despite a revenue drop of about 6 percent in fiscal 2020, though chief financial officer Ari Sky said it uses “considerable one-time money” including free cash left over from FY20 — a step permitted under the law enacted in April — and funding from the federal CARES Act.

“So far, in FY21, our revenue number is looking pretty good, not as good as a normal year, but better than we had anticipated in terms of what we’d scaled back on in our FY21 budget,” Sky said. “So we’re guardedly hopeful that we might end up okay.”

The Municipal Finance Oversight Board unanimously approved Lynn’s request for $2 million in state qualified bonds to be used on refunding as well as New Bedford’s request for more than $3.9 million in state qualified bonds for police and fire headquarters renovations and for roads and infrastructure.

Board members also unanimously approved a similar request for $8.2 million in state qualified bonds for a high school auditorium for the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District.

Handy, who works in the state Department of Revenue, said during her presentation about long-term municipal outlooks that the Executive Office for Administration and Finance will likely distribute a second round of CARES Act funding, aimed at reimbursing communities for COVID-related expenses, early this fall.

Those expenses need to be incurred by Dec. 30, 2020 to qualify, she said.

“If a community had gone through and rented some trucks so that the (Department of Public Works) could have one person per truck, the CARES Act will not pay for those trucks after Dec. 30,” Handy said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also started fulfilling reimbursement requests, which municipalities can submit through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. FEMA typically pays 75 percent of expenses, Handy said, with the remaining 25 percent left to locals, though CARES Act funding can cover that portion.

Like many offices of state government, Handy’s team has been working remotely amid the pandemic. The board held Wednesday’s meeting via conference call with local officials calling in to make their presentations.

“It’s a whole new world for us,” Handy said. “It’s very different.”