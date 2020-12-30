2021 marathon date still not set

BOSTON (SHNS) – The 2021 Boston Marathon is planned for the fall rather than its traditional Patriots’ Day running, but race organizers will not pick an official date until early next year amid ongoing pandemic concerns.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the @BAA will not be able to confirm a fall Boston Marathon date until early 2021,” organizers wrote in a tweet from the official Boston Marathon account Tuesday.

“We will continue to work with city and state officials in preparation for a safe return to in-person racing in the fall.”

Officials initially postponed the 2020 Marathon from April until September during the early stages of the pandemic, then ultimately canceled it for the first time in its 123-year history.