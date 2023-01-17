BOSTON (WWLP) – 22News State House Reporter Ellen Fleming in Boston posted a blooper on her Twitter that has gained 8.7 million views for her Boston accent.

On Thursday, January 12th, Ellen was reporting on Republican State Reps. Michael Soter and Marcus Vaughn filed legislation to ban Massachusetts government employees from using TikTok or other apps originating in “countries of concern” such as China or Russia on their state, county, or municipal-owned devices. Similar bans have been passed in other states such as New Hampshire.

“Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it!” Ellen wrote on Twitter ahead of the newscast. In the video, Ellen catches herself saying New Hampsha, not New Hampshire. This cut did not make it live on TV, however.

Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it pic.twitter.com/urXO2xrQ6E — Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) January 12, 2023

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu retweeted Ellen and said “New Hampsha is just fine by us, @EllenFlem 😂”.

Ellen grew up in Braintree and her parents are from Dorchester. She joined the 22News team in May of 2022 as the State House Reporter. To learn more about Ellen visit her bio page and be sure to follow her on Twitter!