250 Massachusetts medical professionals call on state to change vaccine distribution plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of medical professionals in Massachusetts is pushing back on the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Over 250 doctors, nurses, and community activists in Massachusetts say the state is failing to deliver vaccines to frontline communities which are primarily made up of black and Latinx residents.

In a letter to Governor Charlie Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders, the group asks that the state reevaluate its vaccine distribution plan. They are hoping to see ‘hot spot’ communities prioritized in vaccine roll-out, especially those with high rates of front-line workers.

“We do think that the hot spot communities in western Massachusetts need to be equally prioritized as Chelsea,” Julia Koehler of Harvard Medical School told 22News.

The group said they are ready to work with community organizations across the state to deliver vaccines to those that live in communal settings, multi-generational households, and much more.

Now, the Baker administration has defended their plan, saying the vaccine advisory group has already done a great job delivering vaccines to minority communities, including sending them some of the state’s first vaccine doses.