276 new student cases last week

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public schools in Massachusetts reported a total of 482 new COVID-19 cases last week, including 276 among students engaged in hybrid or in-person learning and 206 among staff with access to district buildings.

The number of cases, reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by school districts, education collaboratives and special education schools from Nov. 19 through Nov. 25, is lower than the 652 logged the previous week.

Methuen had the most new student cases, reporting 15 last week after documenting 12 new cases the previous week. Barnstable, which had seven new student cases from Nov. 12 through Nov. 18, logged another 10 last week.

The highest numbers of staff cases last week were Fall River’s eight and Lynn’s six, followed by five each in Methuen, Brookline and New Bedford.