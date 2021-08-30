$27M awarded for local food security efforts

BOSTON (SHNS) – About $27 million in federal food security funds is bound for 13 community foundations and the Massachusetts Association for Community Action.

The Baker administration announced the grant award on Monday, saying the money will be allocated to local programs within the groups’ respective service areas to address food insecurity for families and individuals affected by COVID-19 and its economic fallout. Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said the awards “deliver funds to the local organizations that can efficiently get them into the refrigerators and pantries of our most vulnerable residents.”

The largest share, more than $4.1 million, goes to MASSCAP, followed by the Essex County Community Foundation ($3,167,843), South Coast Community Foundation ($2,986,186), Community Foundation of Western Mass. ($2,628,433) and the Greater Worcester Community Foundation ($2,531,259).

Other awardees are the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, The Cape Cod Foundation, Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard, Foundation for MetroWest, Community Foundation for Nantucket, Community Foundation of North Central Mass., and Watertown Community Foundation.