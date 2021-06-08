$3.2M awarded through vaccine equity initiative

BOSTON (SHNS) – Seven community-based organizations, community health centers and behavioral health centers have been awarded a combined $2.2 million as part of the state’s ongoing Vaccine Equity Administration, the Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

The money, which the DPH said is intended to “support vaccine navigation services and customized vaccine administration” will go to SSTAR Family Healthcare Center, North Shore Community Health Center, Boston Health Care for the Homeless, Latino Health Insurance Program, Caring Community Health Center, Community Health Connections and Holyoke Health Center.

The funds, the department said, will help link people to COVID-19 vaccination services and directly administer the shots to groups not served by other outreach efforts, including populations at substance use disorder treatment facilities, places of worship, homeless encampments, food pantries, LGBTQ+ community programs, shelters and immigrant assistance centers.

In partnership with the DPH, Health Resources in Action is administering another $1 million in funding to 23 organizations to support vaccine education and awareness efforts addressing the needs of communities of color in the 20 cities and towns prioritized by the equity initiative.

Those organizations are: African Community Center of Lowell, Asian American Civic Association, Asociacion Ministerial Evangelica Del Area de Lawrence, Autism Sprinter, Black Ministerial Alliance of Greater Boston, Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition, Brockton Workers Alliance, Building Audacity, Catholic Social Services of Fall River, Chelsea Black Community, Disability Policy Consortium & Boston Center for Independent Living, Greater Framingham Community Church, Immigrants Assistance Center, JAHAN Women and Youth Intercultural, Justice 4 Housing, Lawrence Community Works, Massachusetts Council of Churches, Pioneer Valley Project, Randolph Community Partnership, Sociedad Latina, Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts, Spanish American Center and YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts.