3 million vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts in total

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 3 million doses of vaccines have been shipped to Massachusetts as of Thursday, and a total of 972,103 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with those doses.

A total of 65,320 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine, and 1,699,825 people have received at least one of two required Moderna or Pfizer shots.

So far, Massachusetts has administered 86.3 percent of the 3,095,810 vaccine doses shipped here by the federal government.

If Massachusetts is to cross the 1 million mark for full vaccinations in Thursday’s vaccine data report from the Department of Public Health, the number of fully vaccinated people will need to rise by 27,897 over the day.

That figure grew by 25,797 in Wednesday’s report and by 31,379 from Monday to Tuesday.