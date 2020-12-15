300K vaccine doses expected to arrive in Massachusetts by end of year

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 53,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at 17 more hospitals statewide on Tuesday.

State health officials say the Commonwealth will have 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by January 1, and that keeps them on track to finish their distribution plan by next June. Massachusetts will be following a 3-phase vaccine distribution plan.

Getting their doses first would be workers in healthcare, long term care, and congregate care settings. In phase 2, high-risk individuals will be prioritized, along with teachers, grocery workers, and adults over the age of 65.

“With vaccines starting to arrive here in our state the path back to something that looks a little more like normal is just around the corner,” Gov. Baker said.

In the third and final phase of the distribution plan, the general public will have access to a vaccine.

but state health officials believe that phase 3 won’t happen until April or May of next year.

In the meantime, state leaders urge everyone to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus. That includes wearing a mask, staying home whenever you’re sick, and practicing good hygiene.