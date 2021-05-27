37,000 American flags placed on Boston Common to honor fallen soldiers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was in western Massachusetts Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

But before that event, he attended a Memorial Day ceremony on the Boston Common. This is the 12th year in a row that American flags were placed in the Common to honor fallen heroes from Massachusetts.

The setup for this year’s event started on Wednesday, where dozens of vaccinated volunteers placed flags near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Gov. Baker took time this morning to honor fallen heroes from the Commonwealth and he was joined by Veterans’ Services secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe. Baker didn’t speak at Thursday’s event, but he did mingle with volunteers many of who are veterans themselves.

The Massachusetts Heroes fund puts on this event every year to honor the 37,000 fallen service members since the Revolutionary War.

Typically there is an event here at the statehouse on Memorial Day but the pandemic canceled those plans last year.

Gov. Baker has not said when he plans to resume the annual tradition.