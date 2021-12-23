4 ballot questions proposed for 2022 election

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four different questions are now one step closer to appearing on the 2022 ballot.

The four proposed ballot questions met the signature threshold they needed to advance on Beacon Hill and now that they have been approved by the Secretary of State, they will be headed to the House for consideration.

According to the Massachusetts constitution, ballot questions must receive more than 80,000 signatures each to move closer to appearing before the voters.

The questions that met that requirement this year include:

A change in the state’s medical and dental benefits plan.

Two questions about providing app based drivers with access to health benefits and paid time off.

The last question would change the Commonwealth’s liquor laws to bring back happy hour, a past time that was banned in the state back in the 80’s.

Now that these questions have advanced, the legislature has until May 3rd to act on them. Proposals not adopted by the legislature in that time frame will continue on to the next round of signature-gathering.

Questions that make it through that process will appear on the ballot in November. They will join one other question, which has already been approved by the legislature and would implement a ‘Millionaire’s Tax’.