4 million more Massachusetts residents need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity

BOSTON (WWLP) – In less than a month, vaccines in Massachusetts will be made available to the general public.

Massachusetts residents that are 16 years or older can now pre-register for their vaccine appointments, and once an appointment is available residents will be contacted to schedule their first shot.

The Baker administration says the registration system is ready to handle the millions of requests for vaccine appointments. However, lawmakers aren’t so sure that the process is going to run smoothly, given the issues that when the state’s vaccine website first came online.

“I think we’re going to have continued questions about how we can assure as millions more people come online for eligibility how we continue to keep the pace high of getting shots into arms,” Sen. Lesser said.

Governor Baker said the state is working with Google so the registration site will be able to handle the additional traffic.

So far, more than 1.1 million Massachusetts residents have been vaccinated. The Commonwealth will need to get 4.1 million residents vaccinated in order to achieve heard immunity.