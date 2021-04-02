$400M to go to rental assistance programs in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than $400 million will now be used for rental assistance for some of the lowest income residents in the state, but that’s not all.

This money which came directly from President Biden’s American Rescue plan will change the income threshold that families need to reach in order to receive rental assistance. A critique of the program so far has been that families in need are told they are making too much money well, this plan changes that. It will also help residents that owe back rent by offering long term assistance and forgiving some of their past debt.

One of the most important aspects of the bill according to Governor Baker is the additional funds that will go to those most at risk of losing their housing. Including residents that make less than 50% of the median household income and those that have been unemployed for more than 90 days.

Baker said this plan is a huge win for the Commonwealth because it supports both tenants and landlords in crisis to keep more families safely housed