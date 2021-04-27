44,000 more Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Nearly 44,000 more Massachusetts adults became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest daily update from the Department of Public Health.

The department’s Tuesday vaccination report counts 2,394,013 people who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, representing nearly 44 percent of the state’s roughly 5.5 million adults.

There are about 1.2 million more people in Massachusetts who have already received one dose of Moderna or Pfizer and are still awaiting a second dose, according to DPH’s data.

Since the start of the vaccine rollout, a total of 6,826,740 vaccine doses have been shipped to the Bay State.