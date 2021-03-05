476 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts K-12 Schools

Wearing a mask and face guard as protection against the spread of COVID-19, Garland Independent School District custodian Maria Concha wipes down a chair in the library at Stephens Elementary School in Rowlett, Texas, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 476 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Massachusetts schools from the week of Feb. 25 to March 3, according to figures reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The total includes 343 cases among students participating in at least some in-person learning and 133 among staff with district building access.

The numbers are below the 373 student cases and 209 staff cases logged from Feb. 11 to Feb. 24, a two-week span that included February school vacation week. Methuen reported the most student cases this week, with 13, followed by Hopedale’s 10. Boston (7) and Quincy (6) had the highest numbers for staff cases.

This week’s school case numbers land a day before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote on whether to grant Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to determine when hybrid and remote models will no longer count towards required student learning time.