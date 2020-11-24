5-hour wait time at MA COVID-19 testing sites, Gov. Baker blames people not following rules

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the weekend, more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in the Commonwealth.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, long lines at testing sites mean people are getting checked for COVID-19 before they travel or host this holiday season.

The Department of Public Health and Gov. Baker have pleaded with residents not to travel this Thanksgiving, and instead only celebrate the holiday with your immediate family. The governor believes that many people are just disregarding that guidance, which is why lines at testing sites are longer than ever before.

“I think one of the things we’re wondering about here is whether or not in fact that colossal increase we’ve seen over the past few days, which does appear to be related in some ways to the holidays is going to continue or actually start to move down… but we won’t know that until we get a few more days worth of data,” Baker said.

Governor Baker reminded residents that a negative test does not protect you or others from the virus, so if you do plan to be around family this holiday season wear a mask indoors and outdoors, practice social distancing, and limit gatherings to 10 people.