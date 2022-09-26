BOSTON (WWLP) -The roughly 50 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month have made their way to Joint Base Cape Cod. They were sent there unannounced by Florida’s governor.

The migrants who were unknowingly flown to the Vineyard have called Joint Base Cape Cod home for a little over a week. But the situation continues to unfold.

The group of migrants, which is believed to be made up of 10 to 12 children, were flown by private charter and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is taking credit.

The state then orchestrated their move from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod. Since then, some migrants have left the base to meet up with family members.

Not a single person who I spoke with knew that they were going to Martha’s Vineyard and they were lied to about what would greet them when they came here, They were told they would have jobs, housing, they were told they would facilitate their immigration status, you know and of course, we had no clue that they were arriving. Representative Dylan Fernandes, Falmouth

Last week, Texas’ Bexar County Sheriff Javiar Salazar opened a criminal investigation into the situation and Governor Baker has weighed in.

Baker said he was “glad” to see an investigation opened and that it was “the right thing to do.”

The migrants are being housed in a dormitory-style space, where families can stay together as units. They have access to healthcare, educational and legal services.

Governor Baker mentioned last week that the state was working on “more effective housing solutions”. He also activated 125 members of the National Guard to assist in efforts.