523 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts schools recorded 523 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week, according to the latest round of numbers submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

This week’s numbers land two days after the department’s commissioner, Jeff Riley, said he wanted elementary schoolers back in the classroom full-time by April 5 and middle schoolers by April 28.

For the week from March 4-10, districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools reported a total 377 cases among students participating in hybrid or in-person learning and 146 among staff with building access.

The numbers are up from last week, when schools reported 476 new cases — 343 among students and 133 among staff.