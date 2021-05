FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BOSTON (SHNS) – The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts topped 7 million in Friday’s report from the Department of Public Health.

The 7,027,149 doses given here so far represent more than 84 percent of the 8,331,450 doses shipped to the Bay State by the federal government.

A total of 3,134,645 people in Massachusetts have completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimen, an increase of nearly 46,000 from Thursday’s report.