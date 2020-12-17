78 firefighters test positive for COVID-19 in past week

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of almost 600 members of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts were in quarantine as of Tuesday, according to an update the union posted to Twitter based on reports from 11,148 members.

“78 more firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and we are approaching 600 firefighters that are currently in quarantine,” the union wrote Tuesday morning. “Stay vigilant.”

The previous week, the PFFM reported nearly 70 new positive tests among its members, classifying that increase as the “largest one week spike in members testing positive since this pandemic started.”

Firefighters and other first responders are included in the first phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.