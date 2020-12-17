78 firefighters test positive for COVID-19 in past week

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of almost 600 members of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts were in quarantine as of Tuesday, according to an update the union posted to Twitter based on reports from 11,148 members.

“78 more firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and we are approaching 600 firefighters that are currently in quarantine,” the union wrote Tuesday morning. “Stay vigilant.”

The previous week, the PFFM reported nearly 70 new positive tests among its members, classifying that increase as the “largest one week spike in members testing positive since this pandemic started.”

Firefighters and other first responders are included in the first phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today