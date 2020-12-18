80 total casino worker cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – Since late June when the state’s slots parlor and two casinos were first required to report any positive cases of COVID-19 among their employees to the Mass. Gaming Commission, the three facilities have reported a total of 80 coronavirus cases.

Loretta Lillios, interim director of the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, said Thursday morning that the cumulative number of workers employed at the three gaming facilities ranged from 4,400 to 6,300 during the timeframe that those 80 cases were discovered and that employees who have tested positive largely indicated that they believed they contracted the virus from a member of their household.

Lillios said the Gaming Commission has not identified any “concerning trends” or concentration of cases among employees.

She told commissioners Thursday that the slots parlor, casinos and gamblers have been complying with COVID-19 safety restrictions, and that the casinos have remained below their already-limited capacity allowances.