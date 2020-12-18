80 total casino worker cases

Boston Statehouse

by: Colin A. Young, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:
ap casino gambling_164094

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – Since late June when the state’s slots parlor and two casinos were first required to report any positive cases of COVID-19 among their employees to the Mass. Gaming Commission, the three facilities have reported a total of 80 coronavirus cases.

Loretta Lillios, interim director of the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, said Thursday morning that the cumulative number of workers employed at the three gaming facilities ranged from 4,400 to 6,300 during the timeframe that those 80 cases were discovered and that employees who have tested positive largely indicated that they believed they contracted the virus from a member of their household.

Lillios said the Gaming Commission has not identified any “concerning trends” or concentration of cases among employees.

She told commissioners Thursday that the slots parlor, casinos and gamblers have been complying with COVID-19 safety restrictions, and that the casinos have remained below their already-limited capacity allowances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today