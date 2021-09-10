9/11 drastically changed security measures at state capitols nationwide

BOSTON (WWLP) – A lot has changed in 20 years, including the security practices at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Prior to September 1, 2001 visitors walked up and down the main steps to enter the statehouse, but after 9/11 the security protocol here changed pretty dramatically. During a normal year when the statehouse is open to the public, visitors can go in and out of the building using the General Hooker entrance.

All visitors must go through metal detectors and pass by state troopers as well as DCR rangers. A security measure that was put in place after 9/11. Once inside certain parts of the building are off-limits like the House Chamber and the Senate Library. Security cameras can be found in most of the hallways and they are also mounted on the outside of the building.

While many of these security measures have been added to keep lawmakers safe they’ve also been put in place to prevent anything from happening to the building itself. The city of Boston has a connection to the terrorist attack on 9/11. Two of the four passenger planes that were hijacked that day took off from Logan Airport.

A memorial now sits just outside the gates of Logan airport honoring the 147 people that lost their lives on American Airlines fight 11 and United Flight 175. More than 200 people that lost their lives on 9/11 were from Massachusetts or had a special connection to the bay state.

Every year ceremonies are held in nearly every corner of the state to honor their memory.