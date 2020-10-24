$9M in economic recovery package will go towards improving internet access in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, the Governor announced $9 million in new funding to help with internet access. But legislators say fixing the problem in western Massachusetts is going to cost a lot more than that.

With remote learning, working from home and telemedicine now being used regularly, internet access is more important than ever.

But many rural areas in the western part of the state still don’t have access to broadband internet — something the Baker administration is hoping to fix in their new economic recovery plan.

“This service announced back in April provides free internet access to unserved and underserved areas in the western Massachusetts area giving residents the resources they need to conduct business and attend classes,” Lt. Governor Karen Polito said.

Lawmakers that represent the western part of the state worry that children will be stuck in cars trying to find a wifi signal, and parents will be forced to do their work from local cafe’s.

While legislators applauded the Governor’s effort, they’re really hoping to see a permanent solution to these connectivity issues.