COVID-19 Update: Massachusetts positive test rate drops back down to 1%

BOSTON (WWLP) – New COVID-19 data is having a direct impact on the state’s effort to roll into the next step of reopening.

Massachusetts cities and towns fluctuate between the low, moderate, and high-risk category, but with a 1-percent positive test rate, most of the state is still moving ahead with it’s reopening plans.

Earlier this week, Governor Baker announced that low and moderate risk communities can begin to open up more of their local economies. That means that gyms, museums, arcades, and theaters can begin operating again, but only at 50 percent capacity.

The Governor applauded Massachusetts for doing its part to stop the spread and cutting the positive test rate by more than 80 percent.

But Governor Baker said now is not the time to let up.

“The virus is a contagion, it can and does spread if you give it an opportunity and we all need to continue to respect it,” Baker said during his news conference on Thursday.

The governor did keep the limit on indoor gatherings at 25 people and private outdoor gatherings at 50 people because he says that that is how the virus is most commonly being transmitted.

Everyone is reminded to continue to wear their mask, social distance whenever possible and keep practicing good hygiene because it will help us get through a possible second wave of the virus.