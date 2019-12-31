A breakdown of new laws set to take effect in 2020

BOSTON (WWLP) – After an especially productive legislative session, lawmakers are eager to see some of the new laws that they approved go into effect.

Starting February 23, motorists will be banned from using handheld electronics behind the wheel. First offenses will cost $100, second offenses $250 and third and subsequent offenses will cost $500.

Also taking effect in 2020 are permanent restrictions that lawmakers passed nicotine vaping products. Shops will no longer be allowed to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

Flavored nicotine vaping products will be limited to smoking bars, and they must be smoked on-site. A 75 percent excise tax will also be placed on cigarettes, starting on June 1.

In the new year, residents and employers will also start paying into the state’s paid family and medical leave program, but those benefits won’t be available until 2021.