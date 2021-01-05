A new positive case in Senate

BOSTON (SHNS) – A Senate employee who was last in the State House on Dec. 30 has tested positive for COVID-19, according the Senate President’s office. Senate President Karen Spilka’s chief of staff sent an email to members and staff Monday evening informing them of the COVID-positive employee, and said all impacted rooms had been cleaned.

In addition, any individuals known to have been in contact with the positive employee were notified. The House and Senate were both in session last Wednesday. The Senate met briefly for 17 minutes before breaking for the New Year’s holiday.

Despite the end-of-session rush to pass time sensitive legislation and scaled-back ceremonies planned for Wednesday when the new Legislature will be sworn in, Senate leaders reminded staff that they should be working remotely unless its necessary for them to be in the State House and senators are “strongly encouraged” to participate in voting and debate remotely.