A proposal could make first time OUI offenders use an ignition interlock device

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – If someone is found guilty driving under the influence of alcohol in Massachusetts they currently face several penalties, but public safety officials say more needs to be done to prevent them from driving drunk again.

Cape Cod representative Tim Whelan is teaming up with the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving to try and pass a bill that would better regulate the use of ignition interlock devices.

Their proposal would require that a device be installed in someone’s car after they are found guilty of a first OUI offense.

This would force the driver to blow into a breathalyzer to check their blood alcohol levels before being able to start their car.

“The technology has come a long way, people used to be concerned ‘well I’ll just get my friend to blow into it’, that argument doesn’t really make sense anymore,” Marykate Depamphilis said.

Ignition interlock devices today also call for the driver to pull over for random checks along their way.

Public safety officials say drivers will get behind the wheel drunk anywhere between 80 to 200 times before they are stopped… so they believe this is a way to prevent repeat offenders and hopefully save lives.