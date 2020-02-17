A trip down memory lane: The history behind Presidents’ Day

(WWLP) – Many people look at Presidents’ Day as just a day off from work or school, leaving out the historical significance of the mid-February holiday.

What is Presidents’ Day?

In 1885, the holiday was established to celebrate and honor the nation’s first president George Washington. What was referred to at that time as ‘Washington‘s Birthday’ was to be held on the 3rd Monday of February.

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act

The holiday changed a bit in the 1900s to incorporate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12th. During the Nixon Administration, the holiday became “The Uniform Monday Holiday Act” a federally recognized day to honor all former and sitting presidents.

During the now celebrated “Presidents’ Day” many places are closed, including banks, schools, the post office, and even the NY Stock Exchange.

Presidents’ Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Whether you’re using the 3-day weekend to spend time with loved ones or catch up on chores, take a moment and come with us down memory lane as we explore the political library at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics inside Saint Anslem College.

Latest News: