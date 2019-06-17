Abortion bills to receive hearing Monday at State House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Activists on both sides of the abortion debate are expected to gather at the State House Monday.

A public hearing is scheduled to discuss multiple bills aimed at both expanding and restricting abortion access.

One bill would allow women to obtain abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of “fatal fetal anomalies.” The proposed ROE Act would amend current state law, which allows abortions after 24 weeks only to preserve the life or health of the mother. Critics have called it an “extreme infanticide bill.”

Another bill would require doctors to give the fetus anesthesia before performing an abortion, unless doing so would be harmful to the mother.

Governor Charlie Baker has said he opposes late-term abortions, and supports the state’s current abortion laws.

Monday’s hearings will begin at 1:00 P.M. at the State House in Boston.