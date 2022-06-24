BOSTON (WWLP) – Abortion rights advocates rallied at the state house today in opposition to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

Lawmakers and abortion-rights advocates wasted no time in taking a stance in light of today’s Supreme Court ruling. The message today, abortion is still legal here in Massachusetts.

The Beyond Roe Coalition joined lawmakers today to protest the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. The decision ruled that the constitution does not uphold the right to an abortion, leaving the decision up to states.

At the rally, lawmakers rejected the ruling.

“Roe is dead, but the Supreme Court extremists do not get the last word. We are here because we will make Roe alive again,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“This is an attack on women, this is an effort to keep women down, this is an effort to further marginalize and continue to diminish in an effort to hold onto power, that’s what’s going on in this country,” Attorney General Maura Healey told 22News.

In 2020, Massachusetts codified the right to abortion access in the state through the Roe Act and today Governor Baker signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive healthcare. Planned Parenthood representatives said at the rally that they are expanding services to prepare for the influx of out-of-state patients they expect to see.

The opinion published Friday is not a surprise, as a draft opinion leaked earlier in May.