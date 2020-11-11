Abortion rights become focus of budget negotiation on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – This week, House lawmakers began debating items in the 2021 state budget.

With the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Massachusetts legislators are working quickly to protect abortion rights for citizens all across the state. If passed, ‘The Roe Act’ would strengthen abortion access here in Massachusetts by codifying the protections in state law.

It would also allow for abortions after 24 weeks even in cases where the life of the mother is not in jeopardy. House Speaker Robert DeLeo said it was ‘urgent’ that lawmakers take up the roe act during their budget debate this week.

“I was really grateful to see it added to the budget, it means that we have the support of leadership to get this through and I’m really looking forward to voting on it,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

One area of the bill that is receiving pushback would allow women under the age of 16 to receive an abortion without parental consent.

No decision was made on the ROE Act on Tuesday.

House lawmakers will meet again on Thursday to work through the more than 700 amendments filed on the budget.