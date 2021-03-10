About 60,000 received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – There were nearly 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts on Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.

DPH’s daily report showed that there were 1,504,144 people who had received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines (an increase of 32,911 from Tuesday’s report) and 752,083 people who had received both doses of those vaccines (an increase of 20,386 from Tuesday).

Another 32,706 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DPH said, which is 6,153 people more than Tuesday.

DPH said there were 784,789 people in Massachusetts it considers to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot.

In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,288,933 vaccine doses, which is 85.4 percent of the 2,680,940 doses shipped here by the federal government.