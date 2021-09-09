Acting public health commissioner flags housing impacts

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state’s COVID-19 Community Impact Survey captured data underscoring that certain groups have faced disproportionately higher rates of housing insecurity during the pandemic, Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said Wednesday.

Cooke said during a Public Health Council meeting that housing is an “important issue” to discuss now that the federal moratorium on evictions is no longer in place.

She said results from the survey, which had more than 30,000 responses, show that people who identify as transgender were more than twice as likely to report being worried about needing to move and more than 1.3 times as likely to report being worried about paying housing-related expenses, compared to people who do not identify as transgender.

At the next Public Health Council meeting, scheduled for Oct. 13, Cooke said there will be a presentation on housing awareness.