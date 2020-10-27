Actions of young residents in MA could be causing COVID-19 case numbers to rise

BOSTON (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth continue to rise, in fact, this week the DPH reported higher daily case numbers than we saw in the Spring.

The colder weather is bringing more and more people inside and Gov. Charlie Baker believes that these gatherings are causing the spike in cases that we’re currently seeing. According to the department of public health, Massachusetts residents are following public health guidelines while they are at work or out informal settings.

What is really contributing to the community spread of the virus is informal gatherings where people are familiar with one another, therefore they’re not wearing a mask or social distancing.

“People need to keep their guard up in their personal lives as well. Hosting parties and big indoor gatherings is just not a good idea and won’t be a good idea until there’s a treatment or a vaccine,” Gov. Baker said.

Most recent data from DPH shows that the age group of people most likely to catch the virus has flipped. Back in March, 18 percent of people who were COVID-19 positive were 80 years or older.

Now, 18 percent of people testing positive fall between the ages of 20 to 29.

The governor said this trend is also bad for the state’s economy because it’s forcing individual communities to move back a phase in their re-opening plans.