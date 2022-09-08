BOSTON (State House News Service) – Massachusetts can take a major step toward its greenhouse gas emission reduction goals and slash energy costs by installing hundreds of thousands of rooftops worth of solar panels in the next eight years, a suite of environmental activists and community leaders said Thursday.

With an eye on the impending turnover in statewide offices, a coalition led by Environment Massachusetts kicked off a campaign calling for policymakers to accelerate expansion of solar installations by deploying new incentives and eliminating roadblocks. Supporters said the state should set a target of achieving 10 gigawatts of solar energy — more than twice as much as the current capacity — by 2030, which translates to an equivalent of one million solar panel-equipped roofs.

Environment Massachusetts Executive Director Ben Hellerstein said Massachusetts already has more solar power infrastructure in place than many other states, but warned “our progress in recent years has lagged behind what it could be.”

“There are a number of arbitrary obstacles and limits that can stand in the way of families and businesses that want to go solar, including delays in the interconnection process and caps or limits on important incentive programs for solar power,” he said at an event on the Boston Common. “The bottom line is we just need to set our sights a lot higher.”

More than 150 elected municipal officials and public health experts signed a letter to state government officials Thursday in support of the new solar campaign.