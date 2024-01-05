At this time, Trump is expected to be on the Massachusetts primary ballot on Tuesday, March 5.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some Massachusetts residents are calling for the removal of former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary and general election ballot.

The advocacy group, Free Speech for People (FSFP), along with Shannon Liss-Riordan of the Massachusetts-based civil rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C has filed an objection on Thursday with the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission for Donald Trump’s name on the ballot.

The objection calls on the commission to abide by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states anyone who was previously under an oath of office and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” should be prohibited from being elected.

According the Massachusetts law, the Ballot Law Commission “shall have jurisdiction over and render a decision on any matter referred to it, pertaining to the … constitutional qualifications of any nominee for … national … office [and] the certificates of nomination or nomination papers filed in any presidential … primary.”

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office and incited a violent insurrection that attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened the assassination of the Vice President and congressional leaders, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history,” said Ron Fein, Legal Director at Free Speech For People. “Our predecessors understood that oath-breaking insurrectionists will do it again, and worse, if allowed back into power, so they enacted the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to protect the republic from people like Trump. Trump is legally barred from the ballot and election officials must follow this constitutional mandate.”

At this time, Trump is expected to be on the Massachusetts primary ballot on Tuesday, March 5. Earlier this week, Secretary of State William Galvin drew the order of the names for the Primary ballot. The order in which Republicans will appear is Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Voters in Illinois have also filed to remove Trump from the ballot. Colorado and Maine have already ruled to remove Trump’s name from their state primaries under the 14th Amendment.

The Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission is comprised of five people who are appointed by the governor where no more than three of the members can be of the same political party.