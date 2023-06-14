BOSTON (WWLP) – Medical aid in dying, sometimes referred to as physician assisted suicide, was the subject of a lobby day at the State House Wednesday.

It was a very emotional day at the State House as people from across the Commonwealth gathered in support and opposition of medical aid in dying. There are a set of bills on Beacon Hill to legalize medical aid in dying.

Activists took to the microphone to share their stories of pain and suffering, felt both personally and through watching a loved one die. What the bill would do is allow terminally ill, mentally capable adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live the option to obtain medication to ingest that will end their lives.

Advocates point to the important safeguards in the bill to prevent abuse, such as two doctors confirming the prognosis, and the patient must be able to self-ingest the medication.

“That’s really what this is about, is giving patients the choice to decide that they can live out their values through the end of life. So whether its through medical aid in dying when their suffering becomes unbearable, or whether they want all of the treatment that they can get all the way up till the end, the choice should be the patients,” said Melissa Stacy from Compassion & Choices.

Also at the event were those who oppose the measure. Pamela Daly from Second Thoughts Massachusetts told 22News, “We already know that the health care situation is inequitable, and we already suffer from not getting the best treatment. So we’re afraid of a slippery slope. We’re afraid that if we get sick, a doctor would think that our lives are not worth saving.”

The state’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled in December that the state’s constitution does not protect doctors providing life ending medication to terminally ill patients, but the justices did leave space open for lawmakers to take up legislation.

Currently ten states and Washington D.C. allow for medical aid in dying.