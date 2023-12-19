BOSTON (WWLP) – Advocates took to the State House steps Tuesday for one thing, to fight for a clean slate and a fresh start in life.

The front of the State House was full of those trying to seek justice for those who are working to better their lives. Two bills are on their radar.

The first would ultimately seal criminal and juvenile records automatically after the applicable waiting period. The second, sponsored by Senator Gomez of Springfield, would immediately seal “a criminal offense at the time of the final disposition if the charge did not end in a conviction” and if the defendant does not disagree with the sealing.

Currently, petitioners need to jump through a lot of red tape to get their records sealed. Several advocates traveled from western Massachusetts to have their voices heard.

“I did six months in prison and five years of probation, but you cannot seal your records until years after that, so even though you’ve paid your debt to society, you’re still having doors closed,” said Jacqueline Velez of Springfield.

Due to their CORI, they have hit roadblock after roadblock when it comes things as simple as finding a job, or safe housing.

Andrea Freeman was there advocating on behalf of the The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, “When people have a criminal record that should be sealed, should have been sealed after they’ve waited the appropriate amount of time, if they still have a CORI though, it means that they struggle to get a job, they struggle to get housing and those are key determinants of health.”

As of now, it takes three years of waiting to seal a misdemeanor and seven years to seal a felony conviction. Both bills received a hearing Tuesday in front of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.