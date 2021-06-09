Advocates want MA lawmakers to invest $250K of ARP into local public health

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of public health advocates gathered outside the Statehouse Tuesday morning to call for a major increase in annual funding.

It was almost 90 degrees in Boston Tuesday, but that didn’t stop state and local public health workers from gathering on the Statehouse steps to call for action from their legislators.

Through the American Rescue Plan, Massachusetts is set to receive $5.3 billion.

Local public health workers like nurses, dietitians, researchers, and others say they want some of that money. They are asking the legislature to approve $250,000 over a 5-year period to invest in local public health.

“I don’t believe it should be where you live, what your zip code is as to whether you get quality public health services in your community,” said Craig Andrade, a public health advocate.

Public health workers played a key role in keeping Massachusetts safe during the pandemic. Many of them were contact tracers, test administrators and now they help to distribute vaccines.

The group is putting pressure on lawmakers to vote in their favor and approve the funding they need to respond to public health threats that may come our way in the future.