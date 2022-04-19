BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts stands at a pivotal moment in its efforts to confront inequities in education, advocates said Tuesday as they recommended looking for ways to keep pandemic-era supports around in the long term.

Sen. Adam Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat who chairs the Senate’s Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic Resiliency, held a Twitter Spaces discussion with representatives of education advocacy groups. Hinds, who is also a candidate for lieutenant governor, wrote an op-ed in CommonWealth Magazine in February calling for the state to spend its remaining $2.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money to close racial gaps in areas like homeownership, educational attainment and business investment. He said Tuesday’s discussion builds on that idea, and said the Senate committee is “really trying to make sure that we are continuing to keep equity front and center.”

“At a moment when we have an infusion of funds that creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity, what are we going to do to confront and address longstanding inequities that have for years underlined learning experiences and outcomes for students and students of color and students from economically disadvantaged families and English learners and the like?” Hinds said.

Speakers — Natasha Ushomirsky of The Education Trust, Leon Smith of Citizens for Juvenile Justice and Brandy Brooks of Higher Ground — echoed that disparities in education existed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Ushomirsky said that the last two years of disruptions have only made gaps more severe. “That places us at a really pivotal moment,” Ushomirsky said. “If we go back to doing things the way that we were doing them before the pandemic, we’re essentially going to wind up institutionalizing these new, higher disparities, but we actually have the opportunity to do things differently.”

She referenced a 2018 report from the Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership that tracked various educational disparities, with findings including that less than one in three Black and Latino fourth graders in Massachusetts read at grade level, and one in three English language learners did not graduate in time. Ushomirsky said engaging with families will be key, to make sure that programs and the supports they launch actually meet the needs of their student populations. She said schools can serve as a “hub,” connecting students and families to agencies and services they might not otherwise know how to access.

For schools to successfully function as that kind of hub, they need to “address the needs of the whole child,” Smith said. “Do we want our kids to do well in school, to get good grades, to graduate, become productive members of society? Yes, but in order for that to happen, especially during times like this, where kids have been through so much, we have to treat the social, emotional and behavioral needs of a young person in addition to the academic needs,” Smith said. “That’s why it’s so important to have more counselors and social workers and mental health professionals, not only in schools, but for schools to be open to referring to community-based resources.”

Brooks said emotional, behavioral and mental health support is an “absolute necessity” for the whole school community — students, staff and parents. “What we’re focused on is how do we collaborate with our nonprofit partners, our city agencies, our elected officials, our schools that we work with, and how do we turn some of the work that we’ve been doing, that literally kind of we had to make it up as we go along, [and make it] work?” she said. “How do we turn it from this moment we’re in to it actually being a movement, because one thing we know is that with respect to some of the mental health and behavioral health is that the effects will be…felt for years. And so how do we make sure that the funding, that the supports and the services are also long-term in that respect?”